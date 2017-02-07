US First Lady Melania Trump re-files Daily Mail lawsuit in New York

First Lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria First Lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) attend the 60th Annual Red Cross Gala at Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., February 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump has re-filed a libel lawsuit against the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail’s website, this time in New York. Trump had previously filed the lawsuit against Mail Media Inc in Maryland, but a judge earlier this month ruled the case shouldn’t be filed in Maryland and dismissed it. The lawsuit now filed in New York, where the corporation has offices, seeks compensatory and punitive damages of at least USD 150 million.

Trump had sued Mail Media Inc along with blogger Webster Tarpley for reporting rumors that she worked as a high-end escort. Trump filed the lawsuit in Maryland after both Tarpley and the Daily Mail issued retractions. The lawsuit against Tarpley has been allowed to move ahead in Maryland.