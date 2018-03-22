US: Federal Reserve raises interest rates for sixth time since financial crisis

Jerome Powell (File/Reuters) Jerome Powell (File/Reuters)

The Federal Reserve has lifted its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to a range of 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent. It is the sixth increase since December 2015, when it began raising rates from rock-bottom levels. The rate hike is the first under new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who replaced Janet Yellen last month.

The economy is growing moderately and “job gains have been strong in recent months,” Fed policymakers say in a statement following the conclusion of its two-day meeting, reports news agency AP.

Fed policymakers expect to hike just three times this year, consistent with its last forecast in December. Some economists expected the Fed would signal a fourth hike this year.

