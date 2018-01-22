US embassy to move to Jerusalem by end of 2019, says Vice President Mike Pence

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem. (REUTERS) US Vice President Mike Pence speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem. (REUTERS)

United States Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said that the American Embassy in Israel will be shifted to Jerusalem by the end of 2019. “In the weeks ahead, our administration will advance its plan to open the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem – and that United States Embassy will open before the end of next year,” Pence said in a speech to the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

The announcement comes on the back of President Trump’s decision to shift the US Embassy located in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem last year. The decision, which is looked as a diversion from the two state policy, has triggered a series of protests by Palestinians across the world.

“Jerusalem is Israel’s capital – and, as such, President Trump has directed the State Department to begin initial preparations to move our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” said Pence, explaining the decision.

While Pence announced the deadline to shift the embassy, he failed to mention an exact date for completion of the transfer. Mike Pence arrived in Israel on Sunday evening for a three-day visit, the third stop in his delayed trip to the Middle East. The White House had earlier expressed that the visit was to explore opportunities on how can all the parties work together at this juncture and try to find out the best path forward for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had previously said that building a new facility that satisfies the significant security requirements is a complex process involving site-selection, permitting and construction, and that the process is starting immediately but will take at least three years. Government officials had earlier hinted that a temporary plan that has been presented to Tillerson would see an existing US consular building in West Jerusalem designated as the interim embassy until the new one is built.

