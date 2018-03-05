  • Associate Sponsor
US Embassy in Turkey shut for unspecified ‘security threat’

The statement said the embassy will be closed "due to a security threat. The Embassy will announce its reopening, once it resumes services."

By: AP | Istanbul | Published: March 5, 2018 6:58 am
The US Embassy in Turkey will be closed Monday due to an unspecified security threat. A statement posted on the embassy’s web page on Sunday urged US citizens to avoid the embassy in Ankara as well as large crowds and to “keep a low profile.”

The statement said the embassy will be closed “due to a security threat. The Embassy will announce its reopening, once it resumes services.” It did not give details on the threat. In 2013, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in front of the US Embassy in Ankara, the Turkish capital. He killed himself and a Turkish guard. Turkish officials blamed the attack on domestic leftists.

