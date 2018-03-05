US Embassy in Turkey shut for unspecified ‘security threat’

US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey (Reuters) US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey (Reuters)

The US Embassy in Turkey will be closed Monday due to an unspecified security threat. A statement posted on the embassy’s web page on Sunday urged US citizens to avoid the embassy in Ankara as well as large crowds and to “keep a low profile.”

The statement said the embassy will be closed “due to a security threat. The Embassy will announce its reopening, once it resumes services.” It did not give details on the threat. In 2013, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive in front of the US Embassy in Ankara, the Turkish capital. He killed himself and a Turkish guard. Turkish officials blamed the attack on domestic leftists.

