US drops ‘mother of all bombs’ in Afghanistan: Pentagon

The United States on Thursday has dropped GBU-43 bomb, the largest non-nuclear bomb it has ever used in combat, in Afghanistan against a series of caves used by Islamic State militants, the military said. The massive bomb was dropped from a MC-130 aircraft in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, near Pakistan border, Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said.
This is the the first time US has used this size of bomb in a conflict.
The GBU-43 is a 9,797 kg, GPS-guided munition bomb also known as the “mother of all bombs”. It was first tested in March 2003 days before the start of the Iraq war.
“This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K,” General John Nicholson, the head of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement. The damage of the bombing is not clear yet.
- Apr 13, 2017 at 11:30 pmThe timing of the unprecedented action of dropping the GBU 4/B on ISIS positions in Nangarhar is interesting. Russia hosts a regional conference on Afghanistan tomorrow in Moscow to be attended by China, stan & Iran besides India & Afghanistan. The US however, declined to attend the meeting, presumably due to dissatisfaction at Russia's involvement in a region dominated by US. The American NSA, McMaster is due to arrive in the region next week. In the backdrop of these events, a bombing of such magnitude would undoubtedly cast a shadow on the talks in Moscow. The idea behind the conference is to befriend the Taliban in an effort to blunt the ISIS using the Taliban. This move has been engineered by stan but found favour with the Russians. The geo strategic landscape gets complex now, with US' latest action. India might be quietly pleased with US' action though.Reply
- Apr 13, 2017 at 11:24 pmIndeed they sare testing their weapons.Reply
- Apr 13, 2017 at 11:22 pmTrumph u had done more than ur rhetoric unlike our Feku56Reply
- Apr 13, 2017 at 11:12 pmBig bomb in Af-pak region will directly affect ISI of stan rather than the ISIS. Many of the strategic ets of ISI are d up in this area. Secondly, this bombing is also aimed at scaring N Korea.Reply
- Apr 13, 2017 at 11:28 pmSure , and you are hindu , hig on cow cola, spwing your hinduism absurdities like an expert on the conflict. sober up and post like a human being, not a hindu.Reply
