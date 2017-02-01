US: Donald Trump’s education secretary accused of plagiarism in nomination test

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., accompanied by the committee’s ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, during the committee’s executive session to discuss the nomination of Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos. (Source: AP Photo) Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., accompanied by the committee’s ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, during the committee’s executive session to discuss the nomination of Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos. (Source: AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos appears to have lifted quotes in written answers submitted to the committee tasked with approving her nomination, media reports said. After receiving hundreds of questions from the Democrats, DeVos has allegedly plagiarised in at least two instances, CNN reported.

In response to a question from top Democrat Senator Patty Murray, DeVos almost directly quoted, without citation, head of Obama’s Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department Vanita Gupta.

On being asked a question about the bullying of LGBTQ students, DeVos wrote: “Every child deserves to attend school in a safe, supportive environment where they can learn, thrive, and grow.”

Gupta was credited with nearly the same quotes in a May 2016 press release on ensuring the civil rights of transgender students.

In another instance, DeVos’ appears to have lifted language from the Department of Education website.

Trump education adviser Rob Goad described the plagiarism allegations as “character assassination.”