US President Donald Trump signs sanctions against Russia as punishment for meddling in election

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law a bill imposing new US sanctions on Russia. As per Reuters, two White House officials said the president signed the bill Wednesday morning. The package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia passed Congress with overwhelming support. Moscow has already responded to the sanctions by ordering a reduction in the number of U.S. diplomats in Russia. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly before the official statement.

In a move that is bound to anger Russia, the US Congress had passed the Russians sanctions bill last week in a bid to punish Russia over its alleged interference in the 2016 presidential elections, annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea and some other violations of international norms. Trump, who has made it amply clear that he wants to improve relations with Russia, however grudgingly accepted the new congressional sanctions. The bill had enough support in Congress to override a presidential veto.

Donald Trump’s signing of the Russia sanctions bill followed some conflicting signals from the administration in about the sanctions. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the media that he and the President did not believe the new sanctions would “be helpful to our efforts” on diplomacy with Russia. Vice-President Mike Pence said the bill showed Trump and Congress were speaking “with a unified voice.”

In the meantime, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway confirmed the signing of the bill.

Although Donald Trump’s desires better relations with Russia, his efforts have been repeatedly faced hurdles by findings of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered to help the Republican against Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. U.S. congressional panels and a special counsel are investigating. Moscow denies any meddling and Trump denies any collusion by his campaign. The Russian rouble weakened slightly following the initial report that Trump had signed the bill.

On Friday, Russian’s Foreign Ministry ordered a reduction in the number of US diplomatic personnel in Russia by Sept. 1. It had also closed down two American properties in Russia in retaliation.

In a statement to ABC channel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov had said, “I think this retaliation is long, long overdue. After the Senate, the day before yesterday voted, or rather on the 27th of July voted so overwhelmingly on a completely weird and unacceptable piece of legislation, it was the last drop.”

