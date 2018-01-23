US diplomats to travel to Europe for talks on Iran nuclear deal, says Rex Tillerson

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (AP Photo) US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (AP Photo)

The US will send diplomats to Europe to discuss the Iran nuclear deal with their European counterparts, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday. “We have a team traveling, actually. They’re coming to Europe. A team that will meet with counterparts,” Xinhua quoted Tillerson, who was en route to France, as saying. Tillerson’s words came over a week after US President Donald Trump threatened a withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal if the US Congress and his European allies cannot fix the alleged “disastrous flaws.”

European top diplomats reasserted their commitments to Iran nuclear deal ahead of Trump’s decision. Tillerson said that the US diplomatic team will discuss US concerns about the accord with the European officials “in a package.” Trump has constantly criticised the Iran nuclear deal inked between the six world powers, namely China, Russia, Britain, France, the US and Germany, and Iran in 2015, in which the West promised to relieve sanctions on Tehran in exchange for a halt in Iran’s efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.

Apart from engaging with its European partners, the Trump administration is also working with Congress on a legislation, which seeks provisions to permanently prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and subject Iran’s long-range missile programme to severe sanctions. Tillerson is on a seven-day trip to Europe kicking off on Sunday, covering London, Paris, Warsaw and Davos.

His tour came as the trans-Atlantic ties have been challenged by widening division over the US proposed revision of the Iran nuclear deal, among others.

