Senior US diplomat in Beijing resigns over Donald Trump’s Paris climate accord decision

US President Donald Trump (File) US President Donald Trump (File)

A US diplomat in Beijing embassy resigned on Monday following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, the Washington Post reported. David H. Rank, a career Foreign Service officer of 27 years, told his staff that his conscience would not allow him to formally inform the Chinese about the US decision to leave the climate accord.

Rank was acting ambassador, and former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad has been confirmed as the new ambassador in May. Since Rank was the ambassador until the arrival of Branstad, it was his job to formally notify China. A state department official spoke to Washington Post on the condition of anonymity and said Rank was unwilling to “deliver the demarche.”

Rank told his staff that as “a parent, a patriot and a Christian,” he could not be a part of the decision that allows US to withdraw from the climate change pact.

A spokeswoman for the East Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau, said, “Mr. Rank made a personal decision. We appreciate his years of dedicated service to the State Department.”

On Friday, Donald Trump announced that the United States will not be a part of the Paris Climate accord, citing loss of jobs in the country. “As President, I can put no other consideration before the wellbeing of American citizens. The Paris Climate Accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other countries, leaving American workers — who I love — and taxpayers to absorb the cost in terms of lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories, and vastly diminished economic production,” he had said.

He had also said that US would enter the accord again but only if it was renegotiated on the terms US wanted.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd