US designates 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s MML as terror organisation

Pakistan’s Hafiz Saeed is showered with flower petals as he walks to a Pakistani court in Lahore. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo) Pakistan’s Hafiz Saeed is showered with flower petals as he walks to a Pakistani court in Lahore. (Source: REUTERS/File Photo)

In a big blow to 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed, the United States of America on Tuesday designated his political front, Milli Muslim League (MML), a foreign terrorist organisation, as per ANI. The US State Department today also brought amendments to the designation of Pakistan-based banned terrorist organisation Lashkar e-Taiba (LeT) as well as Tehreek-e- Azadi-e Kashmir (TAJK) under the list of terror organisation.

Besides, the US also designated seven members of the MML as foreign terrorists for acting on behalf of Lashkare-Taiba. A press statement released by the State Department dated April 2 says that the changes have been done to designate LeT as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under Executive Order 13224. The designations accorded to the Pakistan-based organisations deny the resources it needs to plan and carry out further terrorist attacks. READ: In Fact: Understanding the issues in Pakistan’s Hafiz Saeed problem

Other repercussions of the attributed designations include blocking of LeT’s property and interests in property subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the Department of State Nathan A Sales was quoted by ANI as saying: “Today’s amendments take aim at Lashkar e-Taiba’s efforts to circumvent sanctions and deceive the public about its true character. Make no mistake: whatever LeT chooses to call itself, it remains a violent terrorist group. The United States supports all efforts to ensure that LeT does not have a political voice until it gives up violence as a tool of influence.” READ: Lahore High Court asks Pakistan govt to explain Hafiz Saeed’s JuD, charity ban

The state department also focused on not only exposing but even isolating such terror organisations and denying them access to the US financial system. The US also said that LeT continues to function openly within Pakistan, organising fund raisers, holding public rallies and training terrorists. The Department of State had designation LeT as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) on December 26, 2001.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd