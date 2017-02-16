US Defense Intelligence Agency suspends Michael Flynn’s security clearance   

Former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. (Source: Reuters) Former White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. (Source: Reuters)

The Defense Intelligence Agency has suspended ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn’s security clearance pending a review. Flynn, a former director of the agency who was asked to leave that post, was forced to resign this week after the White House said he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the US before the inauguration.

Watch what else is making news:

A defense official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity, said Wednesday that Flynn’s security clearance was suspended Tuesday evening. The official, who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, described the suspension as a standard administrative action when questions arise concerning an individual’s compliance with security clearance directives. Former directors of the agency are routinely allowed to keep their clearances so that they can advise the current director.