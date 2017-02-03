US defends Yemen raid that left SEAL, civilians dead

Men walk amid the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed) Men walk amid the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)

The White House has defended a US special operations raid in Yemen as a “success by all standards,” even though multiple civilians and a Navy SEAL were killed, and the mission was beset with problems. Sunday’s raid — the first authorised by President Donald Trump — saw US special operations forces enter the Yakla region of Baida province and target a compound occupied by Al-Qaeda in the Arabic Peninsula (AQAP) operatives. Washington views the Al-Qaeda affiliate, known for plotting attacks in other countries, as the global terror network’s most dangerous branch.

Navy SEAL Team Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, was killed and three other US troops were wounded in a fierce gunfight. Three more service members were injured when their tilt-rotor aircraft made a “hard landing.” The USD 75 million MV-22 Osprey had to be destroyed in place to avoid having it fall into enemy hands. And on Wednesday, the Pentagon acknowledged that several non-combatants, including children, had apparently been killed in the raid.

A Yemeni provincial official had previously said 16 civilians were killed — eight women and eight children — but the Pentagon did not provide numbers. Washington is also facing questions on whether an eight-year-old American girl died. Local sources say the girl was the daughter of senior Al-Qaeda cleric and US citizen Anwar al-Awlaqi, killed in a 2011 US drone strike.

After previously saying the raid snagged an “unbelievable” amount of intelligence, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said yesterday the raid had been successful.

“When you think of the loss of life throughout America and institutions and in terms of the world, in terms of what some of the individuals could have done, I think it is a successful operation by all standards,” Spicer said. But he added it was hard to talk of success when an American was killed, and praised the sailor’s sacrifice. He made no mention of the civilian victims.

Spicer said the plan had been under consideration since November 7, and officials under the administration of Barack Obama reviewed and approved it January 6, but did not proceed because they were waiting for a moonless night — the next one wouldn’t be until after Obama had left office.

But Colin Kahl, a former senior Obama administration security official, said on Twitter that “team Trump didn’t do a careful vetting of the overall proposal or raid” and that Obama had taken no decision, believing the raid represented an escalation of US involvement in Yemen.