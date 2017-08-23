Only in Express
US decision to withhold aid could have negative impact, says Egypt’s Foreign Ministry

Two US sources familiar with the matter said the decision to stop aid to the middle-eastern country came because of it's failure to make progress on respecting human rights and democratic norms.

Egypt expressed its regret on Wednesday over a United States decision to deny it $95.7 million in aid and to delay a further $195 million, adding that it may have a negative impact on common
interests, its Foreign Ministry said.

Two US sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday the decision came because of Egypt’s failure to make progress on respecting human rights and democratic norms.

“Egypt sees this measure as reflecting poor judgement of the strategic relationship that ties the two countries over long decades and as adopting a view that lacks an accurate understanding of the importance of supporting Egypt’s stability,” the ministry said in a statement.

