US couple cites President Donald Trump as a reason for their divorce

A US couple have announced their separation and have cited President Donald Trump as one of the reasons behind it. Lynn Aronberg, former cheerleader for an American football franchise called Miami Dolphins, and Dave Aronberg, State Attorney for Palm Beach County and a former member of the Florida Senate, recently announced their divorce through a press release. Dave is a Democrat.

The press release, which was issued by Lynn Aronberg’s PR representative, cited her supporting Donald Trump as a contributing factor in the breaking up of their marriage. “A staunch Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump, Lynn also said she felt increasingly isolated in the marriage,” it stated.

Even though the press release cited other reasons for divorce as well, such as the prosecutor’s reluctance to bear children, the PR firm chose to headline it as “the Trump Divorce”, which has led to it garnering international coverage.

As per a report by The Washington Post, Lynn had met her former husband in the 2000s, when he was a state senator. She described herself as a lifelong Republican and him as “a short Democrat” who nevertheless appealed to her, the report said.

“It wasn’t an issue at first, but that was before the Hillary-Trump saga,” she said. “And as that built, the tension in our relationship built,” The Washington Post quoted her. According to the report, Dave would ask her to not click or post pictures on social media with President Trump or his wife Melanie Trump.

Lynn and Dave got married in 2015.

