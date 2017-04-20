US considers restoring North Korea to terror sponsor list

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Source: AP/File) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (Source: AP/File)

The Trump administration is reviewing whether it should restore North Korea to the list of state sponsors of terrorism. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that US wants re-engage with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but on a different footing than previous talks.

“We’re reviewing all the status of North Korea, both in terms of state sponsorship of terrorism as well as the other ways in which we can bring pressure on the regime in Pyongyang to re-engage with us, but we re-engage with us on a different footing than past talks have been held,” Tillerson told reporters at a news conference.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now