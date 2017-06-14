US Congressman, aide shot at baseball practice in Virginia

The shooting took place at a baseball practice session in Alexandria, Virginia. The shooting took place at a baseball practice session in Alexandria, Virginia.

A gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice session in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday injuring Republican Congressman and House majority whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others. The practice session came ahead of an annual game between lawmakers in a Washington suburb.

Fellow Republican lawmaker Mo Brooks told a television news channel that Scalise was shot in the hip, adding that at least two law enforcement officers and one congressional staffer were shot. Scalise “was not able to move on his own power. He was dragging his body from the second base infield to the outfield to get away from the shooter while all this firing was going on,” Brooks told the channel. Scalise is reported to be in a stable condition at the George Washington University hospital.

It is not clear whether the gunman, believed to be a white male, has been taken into custody or shot down. He is believed to have fired 10 to 20 rounds from his rifle.

President Donald Trump said he was ‘deeply saddened’ by the tragedy.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

This is a breaking news story.

