US Congressman calls for probe into Michael Flynn-Russia interactions

Washington, Feb 17 (PTI) Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Friday demanded a full investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn and the Trump Administration’s interactions with the Russian government. “In light of these revelations, I’m calling for a full investigation into General Flynn and the Trump Administration’s interactions with Russian intelligence services,” Krishnamoorthi said in a statement. President Donald Trump had asked for Flynn’s resignation after reports surfaced that the latter had not properly briefed Vice President Mike Pence on his interaction with the Russian Ambassador before the swearing in ceremony.

“More than half the country already has serious concerns about the relationship between the Trump Administration and the Russian government,” the 43-year-old Congressman said. “Fundamental national security questions remain unanswered, including whether General Flynn went rogue in discussing sanctions with Russian agents, or whether he was directed to,” he said.

“We need to know what was discussed, what the Russians learned, and what they may have offered in return. The American people deserve answers,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Earlier, Krishnamoorthi and Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher announced their creation and launch of the Middle Class Jobs Caucus. The group will work to find bipartisan solutions to the key issues facing America’s middle class and working families such as job creation, wage increases, and economic growth. “Every era of prosperity in our history has been built on a thriving middle class. In the plainest terms, middle-class jobs mean a strong America,” he said. “This caucus will help to create those jobs through focusing on key issues facing working families, such as strengthening our job raining and infrastructure,” Krishnamoorthi added.

“Addressing the needs of our middle class and working families is not a partisan issue and it urgently requires a common-sense, bipartisan solution,” Gallagher said.