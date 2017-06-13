US: Congressman Brad Sherman to bring articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

Brad Sherman, Wikimedia Commons photo Brad Sherman, Wikimedia Commons photo

US Congressman Brad Sherman on Monday announced that he will bring articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump for his alleged obstruction of Justice in the FBI probe of Russia’s alleged involvement in US presidential elections 2016, reported TheDailyDot.

Sherman wrote a letter to members of Congress on Monday asserting that US President had attempted obstruction of justice. “I believe that Trump’s use of threats to obstruct the ongoing criminal investigations of Michael Flynn clearly violate 18 U.S.C. 1512(b)(3); Violations of that section are a felony. Trump’s efforts to obstruct the investigation of his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia violated the same statute,” Sherman wrote in his letter, as reported by the website.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had resigned on February 13 after an article published in The Washington Post revealed that he had misled Vice-President Mike Pence regarding his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislvak. Former FBI director James Comey, in his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on June 8, claimed that Trump, in a private conversation with him at the Oval Office, asked him to let go of the Flynn case. However, Trump rubbished Comey’s allegations.

Earlier on May 9, Trump had fired James Comey from his post following which former FBI director Robert Muller was appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as special prosecutor to take over investigation into Russia’s interference in US presidential elections.

