US congratulates Moon Jae-in on South Korean presidential election win  

South Korea President-elect Moon Jae-in (Source: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon) South Korea President-elect Moon Jae-in (Source: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

The White House has congratulated Moon Jae-in on his landslide victory in the South Korean presidential election and said it is looking forward to working with him. “We congratulate President-elect Moon Jae-in and join the people of South Korea in celebrating their peaceful, democratic transition of power,” press secretary Sean Spicer said.

“We look forward to working with President-elect Moon to continue to strengthen the alliance between the United States and the Republic of Korea and to deepen the enduring friendship and partnership between our two countries,” he said.

South Korea is a key US ally in its push to get North Korea to rid itself of its nuclear and ballistic weapons program. Unlike President Donald Trump, who has maintained a hard line on the reclusive nation, Moon is in favor of dialogue with it.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan said the strategic partnership between the United States and South Korea is critical to stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the Asia Pacific region. “In particular, we must continue to take action to counter ongoing aggression by Pyongyang, including its missile and nuclear programs. We look forward to working together to strengthen our alliance,” he said.

