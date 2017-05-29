US confirms North Korea launched short-range ballistic missile

In this Monday, May 22, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government, a solid-fuel “Pukguksong-2” missile lifts off during its launch test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea fired a solid-fuel ballistic missile Sunday that can be harder for outsiders to detect before launch and later said the test was hailed as perfect by leader Kim Jong Un. AP/PTI In this Monday, May 22, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government, a solid-fuel “Pukguksong-2” missile lifts off during its launch test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. North Korea fired a solid-fuel ballistic missile Sunday that can be harder for outsiders to detect before launch and later said the test was hailed as perfect by leader Kim Jong Un. AP/PTI

The US today confirmed that North Korea has test-launched another ballistic missile and said it is committed to the security of its allies in the neighbourhood. The US Pacific Command (PACOM) said the missile was fired near Wonsan, on North Korea’s eastern coast.

“The missile was tracked for six minutes until it landed in the Sea of Japan,” it said in a statement.

“We are working with our interagency partners on a more detailed assessment. We continue to monitor North Korea’s actions closely.”

The statement affirmed the American commitment to stand behind Japan and South Korea, and said the missile was never a threat to North America.

“The United States government is aware. The President has been briefed,” a spokesman of the National Security Council, White House said.

