US condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul

Strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Kabul, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today said America, along with its Afghan and international partners, is committed to defeating ISIS in Afghanistan, which has claimed responsibility for the twin suicide blasts.

A double suicide blast in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday killed 25 people, including 10 journalists, in what Reporters Without Borders said was the most lethal single attack on the media since the fall of the Taliban.

“The United States, along with our Afghan and international partners, is committed to defeating ISIS in Afghanistan, which has claimed responsibility for this attack,” the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said.

“We stand with the people, the independent media, and government of Afghanistan and remain committed to supporting the Afghan people’s efforts to achieve peace, security, and democracy for their country,” he said.

Pompeo, in a statement, strongly condemned “senseless and barbaric attack” in Kabul.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims who were injured and killed, and we mourn all those who lost their lives,” he said.

Asserting that the independent media is a cornerstone of democracy, Pompeo said despite the attack, the vibrant media landscape that has developed in Afghanistan will endure, in large part due to those journalists and media professionals who tragically died in the attack, but whose courageous and steadfast work helped lay the foundation for Afghanistan’s thriving and resilient independent media.

“The international community’s commitment to the Afghan people and a lasting peace in Afghanistan will not be shaken by such attacks,” he said.

