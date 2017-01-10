US condemns terror attacks in Egypt

The US has strongly condemned the terror attacks in Egypt in which nine persons were killed by militants linked to ISIS, saying it remains firmly committed to the country’s security. “The US strongly condemns today’s terrorist attack on checkpoints in Egypt’s North Sinai governorate which killed at least nine people and injured many others,” Spokesman of the National Security Council, White House Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Watch what else is making news

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of all those who were killed and injured in this attack and in other recent violence.

“The United States remains firmly committed to Egypt’s security and will continue to support the government of Egypt as it contends with ongoing threats from terrorist groups in the Sinai and elsewhere,” Price added.

Heavily-armed militants linked to ISIS on Monday targeted two police checkpoints using an explosive-laden garbage truck and rocket-propelled grenades, killing eight policemen and one civilian, the latest attack in Egypt’s restive North Sinai.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior said that about 20 terrorists participated in the attack on al-Matafi checkpoint in Al-Arish city.

Egypt’s North Sinai has been the stage for many terrorist attacks since the January 2011 revolution that toppled longtime president Hosni Mubarak.