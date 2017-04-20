US ‘concerned’ about turn of events in Venezuela

The United States is “concerned” about the situation in Venezuela, where deadly clashes broke out in mass protests against President Nicolas Maduro, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

“We are concerned that the government of Maduro is violating its own constitution and not allowing the opposition to have their voices heard nor allowing them to organize in a way that expresses the views of the Venezuelan people,” he told reporters yesterday.

“Yes, we are concerned about that situation. We’re watching it closely.”

Tillerson said the United States was working with the Organization of American States to express these concerns to Venezuela. At least two people were fatally shot at yesterday’s protests in Venezuela, according to a Caracas hospital and prosecutors.

Violence erupted when thousands of opposition protesters tried to march on central Caracas, where red-clad Maduro supporters were massed for a counter-demonstration.

