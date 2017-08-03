Earthquake in central Oklahoma leaves hundreds in the dark

The US Geological Survey initially reported the 4.4- magnitude tremor was detected at 9:56 pm on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east-northeast of Edmond, Oklahoma about 15 miles (25 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City. The US Geological Survey initially reported the 4.4- magnitude tremor was detected at 9:56 pm on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east-northeast of Edmond, Oklahoma about 15 miles (25 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

An earthquake registering 4.2 on the richter scale in central Oklahoma, US, damaged power supply lines, disrupting supply to hundreds of customers. The US Geological Survey (USG) had initially said that the 4.4 magnitude tremor was detected at 9:56 pm on Wednesday about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east-northeast of Edmond, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City. The USG Slater revised the shock down to a magnitude 4.2. Edmond officials said two electric substations were knocked out, darkening the northeastern part of the city and leaving about 1,900 customers without power.

Electricity was restored to one of the substations after about an hour of being offline. No significant damage was reported, the police department said on Twitter. The quake was the sharpest of six tremors detected in the Edmond area over a 24 hour period. Scientists have linked some oil and gas production in Oklahoma to an uptick in earthquakes, but the frequency of shocks had dropped recently as the state imposed restrictions on the injection of wastewater into underground disposal wells.

(with agency inputs)

