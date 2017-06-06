US based NRIs to adopt 500 villages in India

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Express Photo) Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (Express Photo)

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) living in the US will adopt 500 villages in India as part of their effort to develop the rural areas of the county. A formal announcement in this regard would be made during the Big Ideas for Better India conference in Silicon Valley on July 1.

Organised by the Overseas Volunteer for Better India (OVBI), spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will give keynote address at the event which is expected to be attended by over 1,000 influential NRI leaders, a statement said Monday. These 500 villages have been selected based on the highest farmers suicide rates, high unemployment rates and need immediate support, said OVBI president Satej Chaudhary.

“We are bringing together geoscientists, agricultural experts and entrepreneurs to help double the income of farmers by 2022,” he said. The event will address the most challenging problems being faced by India in agriculture, governance and human trafficking. Last year OVBI had organised a water summit and successfully connected many specialists from USA with the Art of Living ground team working on the river rejuvenation projects.

