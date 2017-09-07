US-based media watchdog seeks probe in Gauri Lankesh’s murder

Protests erupted across India on Wednesday, condemning the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. (Express Photo/Pradip Das) Protests erupted across India on Wednesday, condemning the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. (Express Photo/Pradip Das)

A US-based media watchdog today urged the Karnataka Police to thoroughly investigate the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh who was shot dead at her residence in Bangalore. Lankesh, 55, known for her left-leaning outlook and forthright views on Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants yesterday.

“We urge police in Karnataka to thoroughly investigate the murder of Gauri Lankesh, including whether journalism was a motive,” said Committee to Protect Journalist (CPJ) Asia Program Coordinator Steven Butler.

Butler said in a statement that India needs to address the problem of impunity in journalist murders and ensure the press can work freely.

