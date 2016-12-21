US based Gulen network ‘behind’ killing of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov: Turkish official

The Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov speaking at a gallery in Ankara Monday Dec. 19, 2016, before he was shot dead. (Source: Reuters file photo) The Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov speaking at a gallery in Ankara Monday Dec. 19, 2016, before he was shot dead. (Source: Reuters file photo)

Turkey’s foreign minister has told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that Ankara and Moscow believe followers of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen were behind the killing of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov, ministry sources said on Tuesday.

Ankara has also accused Gulen of orchestrating a failed coup in July, a charge the cleric denies.

Earlier, Fethullah Gulen said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the assassination.

What is Gulen movement?

It is an Islamic transnational religious and social movement. Fethullah Gulen is the leader. The movement has no official name but it is usually referred to as Hizmet by its followers and as Cemaat by the broader public in Turkey.