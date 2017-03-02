US Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies allegations of colluding with Russians

U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Sessions to become U.S. attorney general on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Sessions to become U.S. attorney general on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Attorney General Jefferson Sessions has denied allegations that he colluded with Russian officials during the US Presidential elections, reports the Associated Press. The Justice Department, which accused Sessions of speaking to Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak twice in 2016, demanded he recuse himself from the agency’s investigation into Russian interference during the polls. Sessions, an early advocate of Donald Trump, also held the position of his policy advisor. Sessions, in a statement Wednesday night, said, he has “never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign.”

“I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false,” Sessions is quoted saying by the Associated Press. The 70-year-old Attorney General is under the scanner after failing to disclose these communications at his confirmation hearing in January, when he was asked whether “anyone affiliated” with the campaign was in contact with the Russians. When Sessions was asked what he would do if evidence on contact between Russia and Trump aides was unearthed, he allegedly said he was “unaware of those activities.”

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores also commented on the allegations Wednesday, saying Sessions’ response was not misleading. “He was asked during the hearing about communications between Russia and the Trump campaign, not about meetings he took as a Senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee,” she said.

On Thursday, top Democratic leader in the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi called for Sessions’ resignation and for an independent, bipartisan investigation into Russia’s involvement in the elections. “Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign,” she said, according to Reuters.

