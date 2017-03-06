US assures India of speedy justice to Indian-American victims

arna also “underlined” need to prevent such incidents and protect Indian community. arna also “underlined” need to prevent such incidents and protect Indian community.

The US today assured India of working with all agencies to ensure “speedy justice” to the Indian-American victims of bias-related incidents. “State Department, on behalf of US Govt, expressed condolences and assured they are working with all agencies concerned to ensure speedy justice,” the Indian Embassy in the US said in a series of tweets. India’s Ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna reached out to the State Department to convey his “deep concerns” to US government on recent tragic incidents involving Hardish Patel and Deep Rai.

Sarna also “underlined” need to prevent such incidents and protect Indian community. Indian Embassy officials are in constant communication with local police officials in both the cases. In the case of Patel, the County Sheriff has pointed out that this may not be a hate crime. “We will remain in touch with them,” an Indian Embassy source said. The Consulate General of India in Atlanta has deputed a consular official to meet the family and offer condolences and any required assistance.

“It is also in touch with the local community organisation of expat Indians, including those from Gujarat,” sources said. “I condemn this hateful act, the shooting of a local man because is a Sikh. We all must stand together,” said Congressman Rick Larsen. There have been a slew of bias-related incidents in the US, raising concerns over the safety of Indian-American community. Patel, 43, the owner of a convenience store in Lancaster County, South Carolina, was found dead of gunshot wounds in the front yard of his home on Thursday.

Rai, 39-year-old Sikh, has been shot outside his home by a partially-masked gunman who shouted “go back to your own country”, in a suspected hate crime. A series of troubling cases have reported where members of the Indian community have been targeted in apparent hate crimes. It comes close on the heels of shooting in Kansas last month in which 32-year-old Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed when 51-year-old US Navy veteran Adam Purinton opened fire at him and his friend Alok Madasani, yelling “get out of my country”.