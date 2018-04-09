US assessment is Syrian town suffered chemical attack: Sources

By: Reuters | Washington | Updated: April 9, 2018 7:54:24 am
- Wrestlemania 2018 Results: Complete list of winners from WWE Wrestlemania 2018
- Wrestlemania 2018 Live Results, Live Updates, Live Streaming: AJ Styles beats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain WWE Championship
- CWG 2018 Live Updates, Day 5 Live Streaming: Jitu Rai wins gold, Pardeep Singh silver, Om Mitharval bronze
The assessment by US authorities is that chemical weapons were used in a besieged rebel-held town in Syria, but they are still evaluating details of the attack, US government sources said on Sunday.
The determination was made with some degree of confidence, said the sources, who stopped short of assigning blame for the attack on Saturday, which medical aid groups said killed dozens of people in the town of Douma. The European Union said earlier that evidence pointed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces being behind the attack.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App