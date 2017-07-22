Errant US airstrike kills 12 Afghan security forces

Safi further told The Associated Press that the dead were police officers who were operating with the army in the area. Safi further told The Associated Press that the dead were police officers who were operating with the army in the area.

The Helmand provincial police chief on Saturday confirmed that an errant US airstrike has killed at least 12 Afghan security forces on Friday. According to the Associated Press, the provincial governor confirmed the deaths, saying at

least two commanders were among those killed. Abdul Ghafar Safi said the death toll in Friday’s airstrike was determined after a site inspection of the compound in Gereshk District of Helmand province.

Safi further told The Associated Press that the dead were police officers who were operating with the army in the area.

A statement put out by the US military said they were “local security personnel aligned with Afghan government forces”, suggesting they may have been local militia forces. “During a US supported ANDSF (Afghan National Defense and Security Forces) operation, aerial fires resulted in the deaths of the friendly Afghan forces who were gathered in a compound,” the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Helmand provincial Governor Hayatullah Hayat said that the death toll was expected to rise further because several security force personnel were known to have been in the compound at the time. Hayat also said many of the security forces were not in uniform, which may have caused some confusion about their identities.

