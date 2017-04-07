US launches missile strikes on Syria: Everything you need to know

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airfield, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to deliver a statement about missile strikes on a Syrian airfield, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he ordered a military strike on the air field in Syria that launched a suspected chemical attack on its civilians two days ago. Dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles struck the Shayrat air base in Homs at around 8.40 pm EDT (4.40 am on April 7 in Syria). Trump called on “civilised nations” to join the US in “seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria”, and to end terrorism of all kinds.

According to a statement released by the Pentagon, the US military, in compliance with the Law of Armed Conflict, took “extraordinary measures” to avoid civilian casualties during the air strike. “Every precaution was taken to execute this strike with minimal risk to personnel at the airfield,” it added, referring specifically to Russians and Syrians. Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles (TLAMs), launched from the USS Porter and USS Ross destroyers in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, were used to conduct the air strike.

The U.S., which accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for using a “deadly nerve agent” on civilians on April 4, carried out the air strike to “deter” the regime from engaging in chemical warfare again.

The military attack was Trump’s first big decision as Commander-in-chief.

“Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror,” Trump said.

Reaction from the Assad regime

Syrian President Assad’s office called the attack foolish and irresponsible on Friday. “What America did is nothing but foolish and irresponsible behaviour, which only reveals its short-sightedness and political and military blindness to reality,” his office said, reported AFP.

Separately, Homs Governor Talal Barazi confirmed that the strike did not cause “big human casualties”, but caused material damage. He told Reuters that the attack was a form of “support for the armed terrorist groups, and it is an attempt to weaken the capabilities of the Syrian Arab Army to combat terrorism”.

“The Syrian leadership and Syrian policy will not change. This targeting was not the first and I don’t believe it will be the last,” he later told Syrian state TV. The Pentagon said that an aircraft, infrastructure and equipment was destroyed in the strike “reducing the Syrian Government’s ability to deliver chemical weapons.”

Meanwhile, the opposition in Syria which has been critical of the Assad regime, supported the U.S.’s retaliation.

“We hope for the continuation of the strikes in order to prevent the regime from using its planes to launch any new air raids or going back to using internationally banned weapons,” Ahmad Ramadan, head of the media office of the Syrian National Coalition political opposition group, told Reuters.

Russia’s reaction

Russian premier Vladimir Putin condemned the U.S.’s retaliation on Friday, despite reports from the Pentagon that Russia was informed of the airstrike in advance. The Russia President warned America that its action will have implications on bilateral ties.

“President Putin views the U.S. strikes on Syria as aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law and on a made-up up pretext,” a Kremlin statement revealed. “This step by Washington will inflict major damage on U.S.-Russia ties.” The Russian Foreign Minister issued notice for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the strike, reported Reuters.

Other countries

European Union leaders Friday supported the air strikes in Syria. While EU President Donald Tusk said the strikes show “resolve” against the chemical attacks, European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker added that the repeated use to chemical weapons should be answered.

Backing Trump’s move, Germany called the country’s response “understandable”. Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel blamed the UNSC for its inability to “clearly and unequivocally” respond to the chemical weapons attack that killed over 100 people, including women and children, according to AFP. Read his full statement.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told AFP that Japan “highly values” Trump’s commitment towards maintaining international order and peace and safety of its allies. He expressed his support to the U.S. government, for its resolve against the use of chemical weapons.

Saudi Arabia welcomed Trump’s move, adding that the Assad regime had only itself to blame after “odious crimes it had committed for years against the Syrian people,” reported AFP. A foreign ministry offical described Trump as “courageous” for taking action.

Urging the international community to unite against the “barbarism” of the Syrian President, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus welcomed the air strike as a positive move.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter the US air strike was based on “bogus” allegations of chemical weapons used in the war. “Washington “resorts to military force over bogus CW (chemical weapons) allegations: 1st in 2003 and now in Syria,” he said.

