US air strike killed militants in Idlib, says US military

On Thursday a Britain-based war monitor said warplanes struck a mosque in the rebel-held village of al-Jina, southwest of Atarib near Aleppo

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:March 17, 2017 1:56 pm
An air strike carried out by US forces on Thursday in Idlib, Syria, killed several al Qaeda militants, US Central Command said in a statement.

“Idlib has been a significant safe haven for al Qaeda in recent years,” the statement said, making no mention of civilian casualties.

On Thursday a Britain-based war monitor said warplanes struck a mosque in the rebel-held village of al-Jina, southwest of Atarib near Aleppo, killing at least 42 people and wounding dozens.

