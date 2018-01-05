Hours after US aid suspension, Pak says they’re engaged with Trump administration on security cooperation

The US decision came, days after President Donald Trump made a scathing attack on Pakistan. The US decision came, days after President Donald Trump made a scathing attack on Pakistan.

After the United States of America under the Donald Trump administration US suspended the USD 1 billion security aid to Pakistan, Islamabad released a carefully-worded statement on Friday saying its “engaged with the US Administration on the issue of security cooperation and awaits further details.”

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert had on Thursday said the restrictions covered security assistance above and beyond the USD $255 million for Pakistani purchases of American military equipment that the administration held up in August.

The US decision came days after President Donald Trump slammed Pakistan for giving nothing to America but “lies and deceit” in return for USD 33 billion aid and accused Islamabad of providing “safe haven” to terrorists.

On Friday, Pakistan said “arbitrary deadlines and unilateral pronouncements” are “counterproductive” in addressing common threats. “We are engaged with the US Administration on the issue of security cooperation and await further details. Impact of the US’ decision on pursuit of common objectives is also likely to emerge more clearly in due course of time,” a statement released by Pakistan Foreign office said today.

“Pakistan’s efforts towards peace are awaiting reciprocal actions from the Afghan side in terms of clearance of vast stretches of ungoverned spaces on that side, bilateral border management, repatriation of Afghan Refugees, controlling poppy cultivation, drug trafficking and initiating Afghan-led and owned political reconciliation in Afghanistan,” it said.

“We are determined to continue to do all it takes to secure the lives of our citizens and broader stability in the region,” it said while asserting that Pakistan fought the war against terrorism largely from its own resources which has cost over USD 120 billion in 15 years.

