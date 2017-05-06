US agency finds harm from imported carbon and steel plate 

Latest News
The findings followed an investigation prompted by a petition from Nucor Corp and US subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal SA and SSAB AB.

By: Reuters | Washington | Published:May 6, 2017 6:52 pm

US trade officials on Friday said their anti-dumping and subsidy probe found carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from eight foreign producers harms American manufacturers, locking in duties on the imports for five years. The US International Trade Commission’s finding applies to cut-to-length plate from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, it said in a statement on its website.

In March, the US Commerce Department said anti-dumping duties ranging from 3.62 percent to 148 percent would be imposed on products from the eight producers, while imports from South Korea would also face a countervailing duty of 4.31 percent.

Cut-to-length steel is used in a wide range of applications, including buildings and bridgework; agricultural, construction and mining equipment; machine parts and tooling; ships, rail cars, tankers and barges; and large-diameter pipe. The findings followed an investigation prompted by a petition from Nucor Corp and US subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal SA and SSAB AB.

