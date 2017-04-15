US’ ‘Mother of All Bombs’ killed at least 90 ISIS militants in Afghanistan: Afghan officials

An Afghan commando stands guard at Pandola village, near the site of the U.S. forces’ bombing in Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) An Afghan commando stands guard at Pandola village, near the site of the U.S. forces’ bombing in Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, April 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Over 90 Islamic state militants have been in killed in Afghanistan after the US army dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb GBU-43 on Thursday, reported AFP quoting Afghan officials. The GBU-43 bomb known as “Mother Of All Bombs” was dropped in Afghanistan targeting an Islamic State complex. According to Afghan officials, the attack was able to decimate a deep tunnel of ISIS group. The attack was aimed to curb the rising threat of ISIS-K in Afghanistan, according to the US Central Command (USCENTCOM).

Afghan officials had earlier said the bombing had killed 36 IS fighters, adding that there there were “no military and civilian casualties at all”.

US President Donald Trump called it a “successful mission” and said that the US military had full authoirisation to attack.

“It was really another successful job, we are very proud of our military. We are so proud of our military, it was another successful event. Everybody knows exactly what happened, what I do is I authorise our military. We have the greatest military in the world, they’ve done a job, as usual, so we have given them total authorisation and that’s what they’re doing, and frankly, that’s why they’ve been so successful lately,” Trump had told reporters.

The MOAB is believed to be the deadliest non-nuclear weapon designed. It is designed to target places that are not easily reachable. It is GPS enabled and can target with smarter and improved accuracy.

