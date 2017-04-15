US’ ‘Mother of All Bombs’ killed at least 90 ISIS militants in Afghanistan: Afghan officials

Over 90 Islamic state militants have been in killed in Afghanistan after the US army dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb GBU-43 on Thursday, reported AFP quoting Afghan officials. The GBU-43 bomb known as “Mother Of All Bombs” was dropped in Afghanistan targeting an Islamic State complex. According to Afghan officials, the attack was able to decimate a deep tunnel of ISIS group. The attack was aimed to curb the rising threat of ISIS-K in Afghanistan, according to the US Central Command (USCENTCOM).
Afghan officials had earlier said the bombing had killed 36 IS fighters, adding that there there were “no military and civilian casualties at all”.
US President Donald Trump called it a “successful mission” and said that the US military had full authoirisation to attack.
“It was really another successful job, we are very proud of our military. We are so proud of our military, it was another successful event. Everybody knows exactly what happened, what I do is I authorise our military. We have the greatest military in the world, they’ve done a job, as usual, so we have given them total authorisation and that’s what they’re doing, and frankly, that’s why they’ve been so successful lately,” Trump had told reporters.
The MOAB is believed to be the deadliest non-nuclear weapon designed. It is designed to target places that are not easily reachable. It is GPS enabled and can target with smarter and improved accuracy.
- Apr 15, 2017 at 12:59 pmIf a bomb could kill or flush away all the terrorism out of the world,it would have been worthy.But more IS militants will born with such kind of action and any leader should understand this simple fact beforehandReply
- Apr 15, 2017 at 12:55 pmIs this what they call fake nes. Yesterday it was 36 killed. Basd on that figure it cost just under half a million dollars per casualty, today they have tripled the kill count. How many civilian casualties in this Americas longest war. BTW, it has never won any war on it's own, unless you count Grenada, with it's po tion of 100,00.Reply