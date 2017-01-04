US: A look at proposed changes to House rules

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s skepticism of technology marks a sharp contrast from Obama, whom he’ll replace on Jan. 20. (Source: AP) President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump’s skepticism of technology marks a sharp contrast from Obama, whom he’ll replace on Jan. 20. (Source: AP)

The House has established new rules for the 115th Congress. Republicans jettisoned at the last minute a provocative proposal to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics after criticism. Changes in the rules package passed Tuesday include:

* Allowing Republican leaders to fine members who use electronic devices to take pictures or video from the House floor. The proposal comes six months after Democrats live-streamed a sit-in on the House floor for 26 hours to call attention to their demand for votes on gun control. Democrats never got a vote.

* Clarifying that a member will be referred to the Ethics Committee for disorderly conduct on the House floor during legislative proceedings, such as blocking access to microphones or the dais.

* Making it easier to sell or give away federal land by tweaking budget language to say that any such land conveyances don’t have significant costs to the federal government.

* Making more House documents electronically accessible.

* Making it easier legislatively to reduce spending some in appropriations bills.

* Continuing a prohibition on lobbyists in private House gyms, even if they are former members.