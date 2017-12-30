Kamala Mills Fire

US: 36 states report widespread flu

"Widespread" means that more than 50 per cent of geographic regions within the state are reporting flu activity.

By: IANS | Washington | Published: December 30, 2017 10:50 am
US flu, Unites states, flu in US, America, Doald trump, world news “H3N2 viruses continue to predominate.” (Representational Image)
Top News

The number of American states reporting widespread flu activity have jumped from 23 to 36 last week, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said.

“Seasonal influenza activity increased sharply in the US,” the CDC said in a report covering the week ending December 23. “H3N2 viruses continue to predominate.”

“Widespread” means that more than 50 per cent of geographic regions within the state are reporting flu activity.

There was overall 2,485 laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalisations reported since October 1. This translated to 8.7 per 100,000 people in the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 30: Latest News