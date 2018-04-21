Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Uruguay rejects US request to expel Russian diplomats

Uruguay rejects US request to expel Russian diplomats

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa called the request "impertinent.'' He said, "Uruguay is a sovereign country that sets its own policies of relationships with the rest of the world.'

By: AP | Montevideo (uruguay) | Published: April 21, 2018 8:31:56 am
Uruguay rejects US request to expel Russian diplomats Uruguay’s President Tabare Vazquez. The country has rejected the US’ request to expel Russian diplomats. (Reuters Photo/File)
Related News

Uruguay says it has rejected a request by the United States to expel Russian diplomats from the South American country in response to the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy in Britain. The decision was announced Friday by Uruguay’s presidency.

The US made the request during a recent meeting of the Organization of American States in Peru’s capital.

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Rodolfo Nin Novoa called the request “impertinent.” He said, “Uruguay is a sovereign country that sets its own policies of relationships with the rest of the world.’

The US and other Western nations have kicked out more than 100 Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning.

A State Department spokesperson for the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs responded that “it would be impertinent to comment on privileged diplomatic conversations.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now