UP Minister urges rich Muslims to spare Haj subsidy for poor

Uttar Pradesh’s Muslim Waqf and Haj Minister Mohsin Raza Khan on Saturday urged rich Muslims to leave Haj subsidy for the deserving poor.

“Haj pilgrimage is a very important aspect for all the Muslims across the world as it is like a dream for them. A poor also wishes for the same. Therefore, I urge to the people who have enough facilities to go on Haj pilgrimage to not take subsidy and kindly think about those who are unable to earn enough to fulfil their dreams,” Raza told ANI.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased the subsidy from Rs. 21,000 to Rs. 29,000 for Uttar Pradesh.

“It is our responsibility to act in a transparent manner and let the deserving person get hold of the scheme,” he said.

He further said that it would be his priority to ensure ‘deserving Muslims’ get Haj subsidy.

The Centre provides subsidy to Muslim pilgrims to Mecca annually by reducing airfares in official carrier Air India and has a quota for different states.

