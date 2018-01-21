UNSC team to visit Pakistan this week as global pressure mounts to prosecute Hafiz Saeed

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed. JuD chief Hafiz Saeed.

A UN Security Council team will visit Pakistan next week to assess Islamabad’s compliance with the world body’s sanctions regime as global pressure mounts on Pakistan to act against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and entities linked to him, reported PTI. The two-day visit of the UN Security Council’s sanctions monitoring team will begin on Thursday.

A senior Pakistani official was quoted as saying by PTI: “The monitoring team of the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee will be here on January 25 and 26.” The visit by the monitoring team is taking place in the backdrop of increasing pressure on Islamabad from the US and India with respect to the inadequate implementation of the sanctions on Saeed and entities linked to him.

Pakistani officials, however, insisted that the trip is a routine visit.

Hafiz Saeed was listed under UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the US State Department spokesperson said it has clearly told Pakistan that Saeed is a “terrorist” and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The state department’s response came after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s remarks that there was no case against the Mumbai attack mastermind. “There is no case against Hafiz Saeed sahab in Pakistan, if there were a case, action would have been taken. Action is taken when there is a case registered [against someone],” Abbasi said in an interview with Pakistan’s Geo TV.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said: “He is listed by the UNSC 1267, the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee for targeted sanctions due to his affiliation with Lashkar-e- Taiba, which is a designated foreign terror organisation.” “We believe that he should be prosecuted to the fullest

extent of the law,” Nauert had said.

Saeed, the chief of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), was released from house arrest in Pakistan in November. The JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the LeT which is responsible for carrying out the Mumbai attack that killed 166 people. It has been declared as a foreign terrorist organisation by the US in June 2014.

(With inputs from PTI)

