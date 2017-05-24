UNSC strongly condemns terrorist attack in Manchester

Representational Image Representational Image

Strongly condemning the “barbaric and cowardly” terrorist attack in Manchester, the UN Security Council has stressed that terrorism constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

UN Secretary General António Guterres also had strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting a large crowd gathered for a concert at the Manchester Arena.

The suicide bombing, carried out by Libyan-origin Salman Abedi killed at least 22 people and injured several at the end of a concert by American pop star Ariana Grande. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Ahead of their meetings yesterday, the Council held a moment of silence to honour the victims of the “barbaric and cowardly” terrorist attack, reaffirming that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the 15-member Council expressed their solidarity to the UK in their fight against terrorism and “stressed the need to intensify regional and international efforts to overcome terrorism and violent extremism, which may be conducive to terrorism.”

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to bring the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts to justice,” the press statement said.

Guterres conveyed “his profound sympathy and solidarity with the people and Government of the United Kingdom” and “his condolences to the families and friends of those killed, and wishes the injured an early and full recovery,” said a statement issued by the Secretary-General’s Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric.

“The Secretary-General hopes that those who are responsible for this despicable attack will be swiftly found and bought to justice,” it added.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now