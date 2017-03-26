US presidential envoy to attend Arab Summit in Jordan

Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs Mohammad Momani said on Saturday that a US presidential envoy will attend the 28th Arab Summit to be hosted in Jordan between March 23 and 29.

Xinhua news agency quoted Momani as saying, the summit will also be attended by United Nations Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria Staffan de Mistura.

The UN official will also take part in the Arab foreign ministers meeting and will brief them on the latest developments in Geneva talks between the Syrian regime and the opposition, said Momani at a press conference at the summit’s media centre.

He added that representatives from the UN, Russia and the EU will also take part in the summit.

Referring to issues discussed during the preparatory meetings for the Arab Summit, Momani said the Arab League officials discussed the threat of terrorism and extremism and means to address them.

Discussions also focused on the need that Arab states take the lead in the fight against terrorism especially since terrorists seek to tarnish the image of Islam.

The Arab Summit, he said, will work on unifying Arab stances regarding the various issues.

Arabs also stressed on their rejection of relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, said the minister.

Stressing that there was a “positive atmosphere” during the summit, Momani said efforts are ongoing to enhance ties between all Arab states.

