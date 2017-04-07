United States strikes Syria: Here’s the full statement by President Donald Trump

A combination photo shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad. SANA/REUTERS A combination photo shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad. SANA/REUTERS

Here is the full text of US President Donald Trump’s statement following the missile strikes conducted by the US Navy early Friday morning.

“My fellow Americans: On Tuesday, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians. Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women, and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror.

Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons. There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, and ignored the urging of the U.N. Security Council.

Read: US strikes Syria air base, says it’s in response to chemical weapons attack by Assad regime

Years of previous attempts at changing Assad’s behavior have all failed, and failed very dramatically. As a result, the refugee crisis continues to deepen and the region continues to destabilize, threatening the United States and its allies.

Read more: Full Pentagon statement on Syria strike: ‘Use of chemical weapons against innocent people won’t be tolerated’

Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria, and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types. We ask for God’s wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world. We pray for the lives of the wounded and for the souls of those who have passed. And we hope that as long as America stands for justice, then peace and harmony will, in the end, prevail.

Goodnight. And God bless America and the entire world. Thank you.”

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd