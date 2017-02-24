Latest News
US: Cab driver who tried to help Islamic State faces sentence

Mahmoud Elhassan of Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested last year after he drove Joseph Farrokh to the Richmond airport, where he planned to begin a trip to join the Islamic State in Syria.

By: AP | Alexandria (us) | Published:February 24, 2017 8:02 pm

A taxi driver caught helping a friend try to join the Islamic State group during an FBI sting faces a sentence of anywhere from four to 28 years. Twenty-six-year-old Mahmoud Elhassan of Woodbridge, Virginia, was arrested last year after he drove Joseph Farrokh to the Richmond airport, where he planned to begin a trip to join the Islamic State in Syria.

Prosecutors say Elhassan, who started a prayer table outside Verizon Center in Washington seeking to proselytize others to Islam, offered himself online as a “sleeper cell” to overseas radicals. The government is seeking a sentence near the 28-year maximum at a hearing Friday in Alexandria, Virginia.

Elhassan’s lawyers are asking for a term of four to six years. Farrokh was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

