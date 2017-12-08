At least 14 peacekeepers killed, more than 40 wounded in eastern Congo attack: UN officials

The attack occurred in Congo’s North Kivu province, which has remained a hotbed of armed militias. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya The attack occurred in Congo’s North Kivu province, which has remained a hotbed of armed militias. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

At least 14 United Nations peacekeeping soldiers were killed and several injured in a militant attack in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a UN official and a member of a Congolese activist group said on Friday. Most of the soldiers dead were from Tanzania. The attack occurred in Congo’s North Kivu province, which has remained a hotbed of armed militias, who continue to battle for control over the mineral-rich countryside despite the end of a major war over a decade and a half ago.

Live updates:

Secretary-General @antonioguterres is outraged by last night’s attack to @MONUSCO peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. http://t.co/Rd8wDUsbHN — United Nations (@UN) December 8, 2017

9:15 pm: Five Congolese soldiers also killed in addition to soldiers from Tanzania.

9:00 pm: A UN official earlier on Friday had acknowledged that a “large number” of U.N. peacekeepers were killed or wounded in the attack in the North Kivu province late on Thursday.

