United Nations fear Gaza situation might worsen in coming days

Teargas canisters fired by Israeli troops falls down at Palestinians during a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel on Friday. (AP photo) Teargas canisters fired by Israeli troops falls down at Palestinians during a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel on Friday. (AP photo)

A senior United Nations official told the Security Council on Friday that the situation in Gaza “might deteriorate in the coming days” and called for civilians, particularly children, not be targeted.

“Israel must uphold its responsibilities under international human rights and humanitarian law. Lethal force should only be used as a last resort with any resulting fatalities properly investigated by the authorities,” UN deputy political affairs chief Taye-Brook Zerihoun said.

