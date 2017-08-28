United Arab Emirates prison time dropped for transgender Singaporean, friend

Representational purpose. Representational purpose.

A transgender Singaporean and her friend facing a year in prison in the United Arab Emirates for dressing in a feminine way have seen their sentences reduced to a fine and deportation. That’s according to an official involved in negotiations over the fate of the two who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday. A separate report today in The National, a state-linked newspaper in Abu Dhabi, quoted an unnamed Emirati official also saying the two would merely face a fine of 10,000 dirhams about $2,270 and deportation.

Nur Qistina Fitriah Ibrahim, a transgender woman who has not undergone a sex-change operation, and her friend, freelance fashion photographer Muhammad Fadli Bin Abdul Rahman, were arrested at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall on August 9.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App