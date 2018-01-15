United Airlines flight to Paris diverts for medical issue

Specifics about the medical issue weren’t immediately released. The FAA says it will investigate. (Representational photo) Specifics about the medical issue weren’t immediately released. The FAA says it will investigate. (Representational photo)

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Paris is diverting after the crew reported a passenger with a medical issue. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said in a statement early Monday that United 990 is diverting to Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Jonathan Guerin, a spokesman for United Airlines, says the flight landed at 1 a.m. EST. He added the plane was expected to continue to Paris in a couple hours. Specifics about the medical issue weren’t immediately released. The FAA says it will investigate.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App