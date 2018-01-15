United Airlines flight to Paris diverts for medical issue

By: AP | San Francisco | Published: January 15, 2018 2:54 pm
A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Paris is diverting after the crew reported a passenger with a medical issue. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said in a statement early Monday that United 990 is diverting to Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Jonathan Guerin, a spokesman for United Airlines, says the flight landed at 1 a.m. EST. He added the plane was expected to continue to Paris in a couple hours. Specifics about the medical issue weren’t immediately released. The FAA says it will investigate.
