Latest News
  • United Airlines flight to Paris diverts for medical issue

United Airlines flight to Paris diverts for medical issue

Specifics about the medical issue weren't immediately released. The FAA says it will investigate.

By: AP | San Francisco | Published: January 15, 2018 2:54 pm
United airlines, flight diverted, paris airport, flight diverted for medical issue, emergency landing, united airlines turnaround, indian express Specifics about the medical issue weren’t immediately released. The FAA says it will investigate. (Representational photo)
Top News

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Paris is diverting after the crew reported a passenger with a medical issue. Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said in a statement early Monday that United 990 is diverting to Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Jonathan Guerin, a spokesman for United Airlines, says the flight landed at 1 a.m. EST. He added the plane was expected to continue to Paris in a couple hours. Specifics about the medical issue weren’t immediately released. The FAA says it will investigate.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 15: Latest News