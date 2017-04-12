United Airlines CEO issues apology, calls passenger removal from flight ‘horrific’

The 69-year-old passenger, Dr. David Dao, had refused to be “bumped” from the overbooked flight — an airline practice that has come under increased scrutiny since the incident. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File) The 69-year-old passenger, Dr. David Dao, had refused to be “bumped” from the overbooked flight — an airline practice that has come under increased scrutiny since the incident. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Since the video of a passenger being yanked off his seat and dragged along the aisle of United Airlines flight has gone viral on social media, the CEO of the US carrier has issued a public apology. The head of the airline company said they are trying to talk to the victim in order “resolve this situation”. Hours after the incident, the official described the man as “disruptive and belligerent”. Later on Tuesday afternoon, CEO Oscar Munoz expressed contempt for this barbaric act and stated that, “No one should ever be mistreated this way”.

The passenger, identified as David Dao, 69 a resident of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, a convict with a series of charges involving his prescribing of drugs and spent years trying to regain his medical license. While Dao’s past instantaneously became a focus of attention, but it fails to justify the ill-treatment faced by the physician. In the video, the victim is seen quietly standing in the aisle speaking softly, “I want to go home, I want to go home.”

@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik

— Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 9, 2017

After the horrifying incident the CEO has asserted that the policies regarding passengers to give up their seats would be reviewed, for peacefully handling oversold situations and for partnering with airport authorities and local law enforcement. Dao’s attorney has confirmed that he is being treated at a Chicago hospitals for the injuries he sustained during the act.

@united @CNN @FoxNews @WHAS11 Man forcibly removed from plane somehow gets back on still bloody from being removed pic.twitter.com/njS3nC0pDl

— Tyler Bridges (@Tyler_Bridges) April 10, 2017

As per the records provided by the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, Dao graduated from University of Medicine of Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, 1974. He was a specialist for pulmonary disease. His legal troubles erupted in 2003, when his license was terminated after an undercover sting operation at a Louisville motel exposed him for allegedly writing fraudulent prescriptions. The documents revealed that Dao was sexually inclined towards a patient whom he later hired as his office manager. Quitting the job the manager accused him of providing prescription drugs in return for sex. The physician was finally convicted in late 2004 of reports of several instances of obtaining drugs by fraud or deceit, for which he was placed on five years of supervised probation where he was compelled to lay down his medical license. However, he finally got back his license in 2015.

#flythefriendlyskies @united my husband had to deboard because of the blood pic.twitter.com/AMywCaPlnC

— Kaylyn Davis (@kaylyn_davis) April 10, 2017

After the suspension of his medical license, Dao joined the professional poker circuit, according to his World Series of Poker profile. His biggest accomplishment was back in 2009, when he grabbed more than more than $117,000 from a tournament in Mississippi.

#flythefriendlyskies @united no words. This poor man!! pic.twitter.com/rn0rbeckwT

— Kaylyn Davis (@kaylyn_davis) April 10, 2017

The passengers in the plane have not mentioned anything against him apart from the refusal to get off the plane when he was ordered. The Chicago Mayor on Tuesday called Dao’s treatment as “completely unacceptable”, praising the Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans for taking swift action into the matter. He also promised that an investigation would ensure that these acts won’t be repeated again.

Initially, the airline asked for volunteers and also tried to persuade them by offering $400 and later $800 per passenger to relinquish a seat. When everyone refused the offer, the airline authority randomly selected four persons. Three without any repulsion got down from the flight, but Dao claiming to be a doctor refused saying he has to go home and treat his patients on Monday.

Dao’s kin are focused completely on his speedy recovery, attorney Stephen L. Golan said. The family is thankful to the world and “wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received.”

